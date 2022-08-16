UrduPoint.com

Hashim Dogar Announces To Build Family Rooms For Women Prisoners In Adiala Jail

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Home and Prisons Col (retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar, during his visit to Adiala Jail on Tuesday, said that one-month amnesty would be announced for inmates convicted of minor crimes, and family rooms would be built for women prisoners

Upon his arrival at the jail, the minister was welcomed by Superintendent Adiala Jail Chaudhary Asghar, and presented a guard of honour. DIG Punjab Jails Rana Abdul Rauf was also accompanying the minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Dogar said that there were more than 40 prisons in Punjab and all had the best security and food arrangements for inmates.

The minister further said there were more than 50,000 prisoners in Punjab. "I would make sure that the prisoners who had been working inside the jail are getting wages," he said while pledging to resolve all the problems faced by the prisoners on priority basis.

Dogar, after visiting different sections of Adiala Jail, said, "I have found the cleanliness and food quality satisfactory, and I appreciate Superintendent Chaudhry Asghar for maintaining the standards."

