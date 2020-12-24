UrduPoint.com
Hashim Dogar Felicitates Christian Community

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Hashim Dogar felicitates Christian community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col Retd Hashim Dogar on Thursday congratulated Christian community on the festive occasion of Christmas.

In a special message issued here, Hashim Dogar said that tolerance, love, affection and brotherhood were the essence of teachings of Hazrat Essa (AS).

He further said that all minorities, including Christians, enjoyed full rights to observe their religious beliefs. "Protection of the rights of minorities is one of the top priorities of incumbent government", the minister added.

