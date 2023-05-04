Hashim for timely completion of electricity uplifting projects

Federal Minister of State for Energy (Power Division) Mir Muhammad Hashim Notezai on Thursday said that electricity development projects should be completed as soon as possible to ensure the provision of more facilities to consumers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of State for Energy (Power Division) Mir Muhammad Hashim Notezai on Thursday said that electricity development projects should be completed as soon as possible to ensure the provision of more facilities to consumers.

He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting related to the ongoing development projects of electricity at Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO)headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer of QESCO Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali, members of QESCO board of Directors, all Chief Engineers of QESCO, Director General (HR Admin), Finance Director, Superintending Engineers and other relevant officers.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister of State for Energy (Power Division) Mir Muhammad Hashim Notezai said that under the electricity development projects, all cases of maintenance, ELR and deposit works should be dealt with as soon as possible and make these projects possible to complete soon.

He said that in this regard, all the concerned officers should complete the survey report of the development cases of their respective areas within 3 weeks and submit the final report.

Muhammad Hashim Notezai said that the development projects should be completed in a short period of time and in this context, all the officers and employees of QESCO should work hard to ensure the supply of electricity to the consumers with stable voltage.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer QESCO Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali while giving a briefing to the Federal Minister regarding the progress of electricity development works across the province said that several projects in relation to maintenance, ELR and deposit works have been completed in all circles of QESCO, while work on other projects was going on rapidly He said that QESCO staffs were working day and night to complete the development works of electricity.

Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali said that on the instructions of the Federal Minister, about 270 million rupees have been spent on HT and LT lines in different areas of the province since August 2022.

While maintenance projects worth million of rupees have also been completed.

Apart from this, development schemes in different areas were also identified by the members of QESCO Board of Directors, on which QESCO has completed various projects.