Hashim for utilization of available resources for welfare of people

Minister of State for Energy Haji Muhammad Hashim Notezai on Friday said the available resources were being utilized for welfare of people and their solution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Energy Haji Muhammad Hashim Notezai on Friday said the available resources were being utilized for welfare of people and their solution.

He expressed these views while addressing an open court (Khuli Kehchari) at Kabdani House Kharan while Member Provincial Assembly Wajah Sana Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khuda Rahim Mirwani, Haji Ghulam Hussain Baloch, Haji Mir Muhammad Juma Kabdani and other officials of CESCO were also present on the occasion.

A number of people attended the open court and informed the minister about the issues being faced by them including power load shedding.

They informed that six to seven hours load shedding was being carried out in Kharan city and 12 to 13 hours in the suburbs as per schedule which was causing different problems for the people especially during this hot weather. They apprised that agriculture sector was also being affected due to power load shedding.

The minister listened to the problems of the people being faced by them and issued orders for resolving the issues immediately.

