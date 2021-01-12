Hashim inaugurates various projects in RYK

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht Tuesday visited Rahim Yar Khan (RYK) where he inaugurated various projects in Mianwali Qureshian, Zahir Pir and Tehsil Khanpur besides reviewed the progress in ongoing projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht Tuesday visited Rahim Yar Khan (RYK) where he inaugurated various projects in Mianwali Qureshian, Zahir Pir and Tehsil Khanpur besides reviewed the progress in ongoing projects.

According to spokesperson of Finance department here, after laying the foundation stone of the plan for upgradation of Rural Health Center in Mianwali Qureshian, the provincial minister said that facilities at the level of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital would be provided in the Rural Health Center. It would cost more than Rs 300 million. He said that the people of Mianwali Quraishian were deprived of basic facilities in the past and the present government would ensure the provision of all the missing facilities to them.

Later, the minister left from Mianwali Qureshian for Zahir Pir where he visited the town committee office and inaugurated the newly constructed Rescue 1122 station and sewerage in the area. He also made inspection of the modern machinery provided to the municipal committee.

Talking to the respectable of the area on the occasion, Hashim Jawan said that these projects costing more than Rs 400 million, were selected keeping in view the immediate needs of the residents of the area. These projects would ensure protection against diseases. The establishment of a rescue station would ensure immediate medical assistance to victims of accidents on CPEC and other highways.

The provincial minister also announced the establishment of a surgical tower at Sheikh Zayed Hospital and Medical College and the establishment of a modern trauma center under the Habilitation and Scope program in the area.

In Khanpur, the Punjab Finance Minister reviewed the ongoing and completed projects costing Rs 700 million.

The Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad accompanied the provincial minister on his visit to Rahim Yar Khan and kept him informed of district's issues.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the pace of work on the project of Cadet College which is under construction at a cost of Rs 630 million in Khanpur, the provincial minister directed the administration to ensure the commencement of classes in the college this year.

Further, the tree planting inside and outside the premises should also be ensured for the provision of a healthy and clean environment with teaching facilities.

Hashim Jawan said that the capital invested in various projects was the trust of the people which they paid in the form of taxes. Misuse or loss of funds would not be tolerated at all, he added.

In Khanpur, the provincial minister also reviewed the progress on Altaf Eye Hospital. Issuing instructions for immediate recruitment on the request of the hospital management for the provision of eye surgeons, the provincial minister said that the construction of hospitals without the presence of a doctor was meaningless. He instructed for taking immediate steps to ensure the attendance of doctors in the backward areas. He also said that the eye hospital would be operational within a month.

Addressing the media persons on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the Punjab government was going to launch a major health program at a cost of Rs 50 billion in the next financial year which would benefit 110 million people of Punjab. Under the Universal Health Insurance Program, every citizen would be provided health insurance of Rs 500,000 to Rs one million which would enable them to get all the health facilities. Prior to the plan, health facilities were being upgraded in all districts,he maintained.

The construction of Sheikh Zayed Surgical Tower in Rahim Yar Khan and provision of road infrastructure was also a link in the same chain. He said that unlike the past, the present government was ensuring the provision of basic amenities in all the districts as per the needs of the rural and urban population instead of mega projects. The priority agenda of the present government was to reach out to the deprived people of the province.