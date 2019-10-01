UrduPoint.com
Hashim Jawan Bakht Chairs Maiden PFC Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:57 PM

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht on Tuesday directed the Finance Department to get interpretation on Section 189 and 190 of New Local Government Act-2019 so that no lacuna left once the provincial government awards the next Provincial Finance Commission (PFC).

Chairing the maiden meeting of the PFC here, Provincial Minister also directed the Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department (PLG&CD) to provide updated record of local governments assets and Information Technology should be used in preparing the record enabling the government to get aware of available assets and resources of local governments prior to implementing the PFC award.

The meeting also reviewed distribution of resources under new Local Government Act, required amendments in existing PFC Award, and explaining the distribution of grants under the defined laws.

The PLG&CD officials briefed the meeting that under interim PFC Award-2017, the local government share was 37.5 percent from provincial resources, while special development grants was 6.5 percent.

They added that interim PFC Award-2017 was made on the formula based on population, poverty, out of school children, 15 to 49 years old women population and access to safe drinking water. However, with amendments in new Local Government Act-2019, provisional PFC award needed to be amended as well.

The meeting was attended by MPA Sardar Muhammad Awais Dreshak, Abdul Rehman Rana, Secretary Finance Abdullah Khan Sumbhal, PLG&CD Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi, Senior consultant for Public Finance Management Faisal Rasheed and other members of the Commission.

