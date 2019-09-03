Hashim Jawan Bakht chairs standing committee on Finance and Development meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ):Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht chaired 15th meeting of the Cabinet's Standing Committee on Finance and Development here at Chief Minister Office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, various departments presented more than 20 recommendations mostly pertaining to lifting of ban on new recruitments. The meeting gave approval for new recruitments in the provincial Energy Department's Punjab Thermal Power Limited and Quaid-i-Azam Thermal Power Plant, and Home Department's Anti-Terrorism Court, besides approving the change in annual budget of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) as well as recruitment of a Member (Technical) in Environmental Tribunal of the Environment Department.

The 15th meeting of Cabinet's Standing Committee on Finance and Development also approved supplementary grant for PIPIP Project aimed at enhancing agri yield; developmental projects of road sector in Mianwali; appointment of Board of Directors of the Bank of Punjab; minimum wage of civil servants (Grade-I to 22) in 2019 including Ad hoc relief of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as well as increase in their allowances.

The committee meeting also directed the authorities concerned for bringing improvement in the School Education Department while relying on the existing resources, besides introducing effective reforms in the education system.

The Provincial Finance Minister stressed the need for comprehensive propagation and introduction to promote historic, religious and cultural places.

He also directed the Tourism and Youth Affairs Department to focus on promotion of attractive tourist places in the province.

Provincial Minister for Information, Culture, Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Punjab Chief Minister's Advisor Dr. Salman Shah, Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Nasim Khokhar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Punjab Finance Secretary and secretaries of all relevant departments attended the meeting.

Earlier, the Punjab Finance Minister participated as chief guest in a symposium on "Constructive Role of Economy in the Policy Making" jointly organized by Lahore School of Economics (LSE) and Be for Development at a local hotel.

Addressing the participants, the provincial minister said that PTI government's great asset was the people's confidence in it. He added that government was further strengthening public trust by focusing on social sector projects.

He said that various experiments had been conducted with regard to change the tax culture which also included the establishment of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA). He mentioned that PRA, through its internship programme, was giving a platform to research scholars and students of various educational institutions to be part of the process meant to change the tax culture in the province.