Hashim Jawan Bakht praises Islamia Uni achievements in higher education

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that the achievements of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in higher education, teaching and research were exemplary

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that the achievements of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in higher education, teaching and research were exemplary.

The provincial minister expressed these views during a meeting with Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his office here. Member Provincial Assembly Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Additional IG South Punjab Capt. (retd) Zafar Iqbal, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Sher Akbar and Registrar university Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister was briefed about the Inter cropping Research Center project and it was informed that the soybean and maize strip inter cropping project could play a significant role in the economy of the country. The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had inaugurated the Inter cropping Research Center during his last visit to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

On the occasion, young researcher Dr. Ali Raza informed about the plan to settle millions of acres of barren land of Cholistan through artificial rain. The Provincial Minister said"This project is very important for the resettlement of Cholistan Desert and every possible cooperation will be extended for its implementation."He also expressed interest in eliminating smog through the artificial rain project and said that the problem of smog in big cities could be eliminated with artificial rain and university scientists should do research on it.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob briefed the Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Javanbakht about the ongoing development projects in the university, especially the mega projects worth Rs. 4 billion of the Federal government and ongoing projects under public-private partnership.