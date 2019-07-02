Hashim Jawan reviews PPP-based projects

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Tuesday chaired 41st meeting of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Steering Committee to review various matters including approval of more funds and appraisal of new proposed projects under PPP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Tuesday chaired 41st meeting of Public-Private Partnership ( PPP ) Steering Committee to review various matters including approval of more funds and appraisal of new proposed projects under PPP

The meeting was told that ongoing projects included: construction of Lai Express Way Rawalpindi, verification of private vehicles, purchase of equipment for weigh stations and dualization of Depalpur-Okara Road, Sumandri-Jhang Road, Head Punjab-Muzaffargarh Road, Vehari Road and Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha Road.

Punjab Planning and Development Department (P&D) Chairman briefed the meeting about the procedure of PPP Steering Committee and details of ongoing schemes. While, Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Managing Director Tahir Khursheed and Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Managing Director briefed about proposed projects of industry and police departments relating to the public-private partnership.

Provincial Finance Minister accorded approval to Rs 302 million for ongoing schemes and stressed the need for explaining different aspects of new schemes. He directed the public-private partnership cell to give a detailed briefing about the procedure, role and steps of public-private partnership-based projects to newly elected members of the committee so that there might not have any ambiguity in future decisions.

The committee should also be informed about utility and expenditures of the projects and prudent utilization of funds should be ensured so that PPP model could yield best results, he added.

Hashim Jawan apprised the committee members that selection of schemes through the public-private partnership was being made under five-year development and spatial strategy so that development targets could be achieved. He directed the P&D department that possible traffic problems and environmental pollution due to the construction work should also be kept in mind during preparation of feasibility reports, citing that this would help to use environmental friendly technology.

He also directed to acquire the services of university students and research scholars for research and innovation in different projects.

The meeting also approved guidelines for proposed viability gap fund of public-private partnership cell and finance department.

MPA Tariq Abdullah, MPA Sajid Alam Khan, Chief Minister's Advisor Dr. Salman Shah, PPP Steering Committee Secretary and others attended the meeting.