Hashim Kakar Takes Oath As CJ Balochistan High Court
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Justice Hashim Khan Kakar took oath as the Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court.
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar administered the oath to the chief justice in a ceremony held at Governor House on Saturday.
The oath taking ceremony was attended by CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Judges of High Court, Provincial Ministers, Parliamentarians, Provincial Secretaries and Senior Lawyers.
