Open Menu

Hashim Kakar Takes Oath As CJ Balochistan High Court

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Hashim Kakar takes oath as CJ Balochistan High Court

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Justice Hashim Khan Kakar took oath as the Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar administered the oath to the chief justice in a ceremony held at Governor House on Saturday.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Judges of High Court, Provincial Ministers, Parliamentarians, Provincial Secretaries and Senior Lawyers.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Balochistan Governor Lawyers Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan prog ..

Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..

25 minutes ago
 Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

30 minutes ago
 Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

7 hours ago
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

16 hours ago
 Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

16 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

16 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

16 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan