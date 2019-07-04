Hashim reviews steps regarding CPEC projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht chaired the second meeting of Taskforce being constituted on the directive of Punjab chief minister to ascertain initial steps undertaken regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects here at P&D board Office on Wednesday.

Provincial C&W Minister Jahanzed Khichi, CM's Spokesman Shahbaz Gill, P&D Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani, P&D Secretary Iftikahar Saho and officers concerned of various department including Transport, Industries, Agriculture, Health and school education along with representatives of Urban Development Unit and Punjab Economic Research Institute also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress made so far on the ongoing projects under CPEC, interest of province and interest of development partners and selection of new projects for social and economic benefits as well as matters of arrival of Chinese delegation comprising social and economic experts.

On this occasion, the participants were briefed about progress on Metro Orange Line Train Project and Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad M-3.

Secretary Transport told the meeting that 94 per cent of Orange Line Train Project had been completed and remaining work would be completed by the end of current year, adding that LESCO and WASA were also completing their work on priority basis for the provision of electricity and water.

Small Industries Managind Director also briefed the participants about completion of the project in the first week of August and said that process was underway for short listing to induct consultants for infrastructure development of Allama Iqbal Industrial City. Process for establishment of Punjab Skills Authority had also started.

On this occasion, the Provincial Finance Minister directed C&W Department to complete Metro Orange Line Project by the end of this year. In this regard, the Provincial Minister was also given assurance by all concerned departments for the removal of encroachments. He also directed Agriculture Department to ensure exchange of technology to increase their production.

In order to gain maximum benefit of CPEC projects, he said, it was important to understand Chinese attitude and also get awareness about projects of their interest in Pakistan. Formation of authorities was not enough to improve human resource instead focus of PTI government was on provision of employment.

The provincial finance minister also directed to avail the services of consultants under the chairmanship of Dr. Hafeez Pasha and further directed Punjab Economic Research Institute to undertake research work so as to obtain maximum benefits of CPEC projects.