UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hashim To Present Punjab Budget On 15th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 09:02 PM

Hashim to present Punjab budget on 15th

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat will present the Punjab budget for fiscal year 2020-21 in the provincial assembly on Monday (June 15).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat will present the Punjab budget for fiscal year 2020-21 in the provincial assembly on Monday (June 15).

The forthcoming Punjab budget is evolved with the policy of inclusive as budget proposals and suggestions sought from the public by the Punjab Finance Department have also been included in the provincial budget, according to a spokesperson for the Finance Department here Saturday.

She stated that first time public was included in the budget making process and finance department advertise in the national dailies seeking public budget proposals which were included in the budget.

The public opinion was kept in consideration so that 68 per cent budgetary allocations were made to education, health and employment generation was focused.

The special focus had been given to the corona pandemic and allocations were made accordingly to the departments.

Further, financial assistance is being ensured to SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) sector through RISE Punjab strategy. The budget has focused towards the social protection, ensuring the work for daily wagers, and industrial revival.

In order to keep the industry in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic no new tax was being introduced while relaxations were given on the existing taxes on the services sector. The ease of taxation payment is being ensured in excise and taxation and board of revenue. Concrete steps are being taken for the agriculture growth. Further, for rural areas special focus is given to the people attached with agriculture economythrough public private partnership projects.

Special funds are allocated for covid-19 pandemic and locust attack besides allocation of resources to counter the pandemic and emergencies in the future.

Related Topics

Attack Education Punjab Budget Provincial Assembly Agriculture June From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Govt decides to import Acemra, remedesivir for Cov ..

17 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,366 new cases of coronaviru ..

36 minutes ago

PM says targeted lockdown will be imposed in more ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, Commercial Bank of Dubai to provide ..

1 hour ago

ADM installs new coolers, benches, tables in parks ..

2 hours ago

DLD reduces real estate registration procedures to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.