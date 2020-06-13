Hashim to present Punjab budget on 15th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat will present the Punjab budget for fiscal year 2020-21 in the provincial assembly on Monday (June 15).

The forthcoming Punjab budget is evolved with the policy of inclusive as budget proposals and suggestions sought from the public by the Punjab Finance Department have also been included in the provincial budget, according to a spokesperson for the Finance Department here Saturday.

She stated that first time public was included in the budget making process and finance department advertise in the national dailies seeking public budget proposals which were included in the budget.

The public opinion was kept in consideration so that 68 per cent budgetary allocations were made to education, health and employment generation was focused.

The special focus had been given to the corona pandemic and allocations were made accordingly to the departments.

Further, financial assistance is being ensured to SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) sector through RISE Punjab strategy. The budget has focused towards the social protection, ensuring the work for daily wagers, and industrial revival.

In order to keep the industry in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic no new tax was being introduced while relaxations were given on the existing taxes on the services sector. The ease of taxation payment is being ensured in excise and taxation and board of revenue. Concrete steps are being taken for the agriculture growth. Further, for rural areas special focus is given to the people attached with agriculture economythrough public private partnership projects.

Special funds are allocated for covid-19 pandemic and locust attack besides allocation of resources to counter the pandemic and emergencies in the future.