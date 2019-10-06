UrduPoint.com
Hashim Wants Corruption-free MC, LG, Tax Depts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 09:50 PM

Hashim wants corruption-free MC, LG, tax depts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat on Sunday stressed need for making Municipal Corporation, local government and property tax departments corruption-free and transparent under Sub National Governance (SNG) Programme-II.

Chairing a review meeting of SNG-II programme here, he said that Punjab government wanted to minimize the human interaction to making these departments transparent and corruption-free and evolving an automated system.

In the first phase, he added, reforms were being introduced in the taxation system for proper management of resources. He advised the SNG to assist and train different provincial departments' officials for PC-I preparation.

The minister stressed the need for inclusion of the policymakers and elected representatives in the steering committee of the SNG so as to improve governance in accordance with international standards.

Earlier, the SNG Director Majeed Sadzoi briefed the meeting that SNG-II was a continuation of the SNG-I started by the DFID in Punjab and KP during 2013-2017. Under SNG-I, tax policies, PFC (Provincial Finance Commission), special debt and tax management cells were introduced. Under SNG-II, reforms agenda would be introduced through which local government department would be empowered and revamped.

