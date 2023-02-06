UrduPoint.com

Hashish-filled Capsules Recovered From Passenger At BKIA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Hashish-filled capsules recovered from Passenger at BKIA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday recovered hashish-filled capsules from the stomach of a passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) here.

According to ANF, a suspected passenger, who wanted to onboard flight No PA- 612 for Sharjah was taken to the inspection room for a thorough body search.

During the search the passenger was detected with suspected objects in his stomach.

Later, hashish-filled capsules were recovered from the passenger who was shifted to ANF lockup. A case against him under Narcotics Act was registered and further investigation of him was started.

Related Topics

Sharjah From Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

13 minutes ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

21 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

46 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic Affairs at Libyan Foreign Min ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to ..

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to support private sector, enhanc ..

54 minutes ago
 All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad on ..

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad on Feb 9

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.