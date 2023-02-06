Hashish-filled capsules recovered from Passenger at BKIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday recovered hashish-filled capsules from the stomach of a passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) here.

According to ANF, a suspected passenger, who wanted to onboard flight No PA- 612 for Sharjah was taken to the inspection room for a thorough body search.

During the search the passenger was detected with suspected objects in his stomach.

Later, hashish-filled capsules were recovered from the passenger who was shifted to ANF lockup. A case against him under Narcotics Act was registered and further investigation of him was started.