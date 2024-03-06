Hashish, Opium Recovered; One Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Charsadda police here Wednesday foiled a bid of smuggling and arrested a smuggler near Sardaryab.
According to police, a car was intercepted near Sardaryab and during checking 15.6 kilogram hashish and 12 kilogram opium was recovered.
Contraband was concealed in secret compartments of the car.
Police also arrested smuggler who was identified as Muhammad Ishaq, resident of Rawalpindi. Case hase been registered against the arrested smuggler and investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week
PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters
PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..
Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps
PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First protectorate office open in AJK to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis9 minutes ago
-
Senators urged strengthening of democracy in their farewell speeches10 minutes ago
-
Ramadan Nigehban package: over 25,000 ration bags distribute so far, says Commissioner10 minutes ago
-
SABS University organizes seminar on world ceramic cultural heritage29 minutes ago
-
DC for relief to citizens during Ramazan through reduced prices29 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment key to ensure progressive, inclusive society: First Lady29 minutes ago
-
377 encroachments removed in last five days40 minutes ago
-
PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters53 minutes ago
-
30th May set as deadline to complete project in Multan60 minutes ago
-
17th national research conference at Peshawar Medical College begins1 hour ago
-
SIC moves PHC for reserved seats1 hour ago
-
Six cases got registered over violation of child labour act in Khanewal1 hour ago