Hashish, opium recovered; one arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Charsadda police here Wednesday foiled a bid of smuggling and arrested a smuggler near Sardaryab.

According to police, a car was intercepted near Sardaryab and during checking 15.6 kilogram hashish and 12 kilogram opium was recovered.

Contraband was concealed in secret compartments of the car.

Police also arrested smuggler who was identified as Muhammad Ishaq, resident of Rawalpindi. Case hase been registered against the arrested smuggler and investigation is underway.