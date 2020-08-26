Hashish, opium recovered, smugglers arrested

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) ::Dera police Wednesday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered opium and hashish from a car on Daraban Road.

According to police, a suspected car was intercepted on a check post on Dera- Daraban Road.

Upon search, police recovered 27 kilogram hashish and nine kilogram opium that was concealed in secret compartment of the vehicle.

The passengers of the car were arrested on the spot. Case had been registered and investigation was underway.