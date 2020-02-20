UrduPoint.com
Hashish, Opium Recovered, Two Arrested In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:42 PM

Hashish, opium recovered, two arrested in Peshawar

City police Thursday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling by recovering huge quantity of hashish and opium from a car near Bara Qadeem

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :City police Thursday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling by recovering huge quantity of hashish and opium from a car near Bara Qadeem.

According to police, search of vehicles were started after receiving a tip off about a smuggling attempt.

During checking of a vehicles near Bara Qadeem check post, police recovered 150 kilogram hashish and two kilogram opium from hidden compartments of a car.

Police also arrested two smugglers identified as Abdul Qayum and Shahzad. Police has registered case and started investigation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

