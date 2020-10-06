Hashish recovered, one arrested

Police Tuesday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling from Quetta to Rawalpindi and recovered two kilogram hashish from a passenger on Chashman check post

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Police Tuesday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling from Quetta to Rawalpindi and recovered two kilogram hashish from a passenger on Chashman check post.

According to police, during checking of vehicles at Chashma check post, two kilogram hashish of finest quality was recovered from bag a passenger, Safdar Ali of Khushab.

Case has been registered against the smuggler.