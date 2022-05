Hashish recovered, one arrested

Narcotics Eradication Team Kurram here on Monday recovered 24 kilogram hashish from a car on Thall- Parachinar Road

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Narcotics Eradication Team Kurram here on Monday recovered 24 kilogram hashish from a car on Thall- Parachinar Road.

According to details, hashish was recovered during checking near Shutrabagh area. Smuggler identified as Ikram Ullah was arrested on the spot.

Case has been registered against the smuggler under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation was underway.