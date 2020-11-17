Hashish recovered, one arrested in Hangu

The police Tuesday foiled a bid of smuggling and recovered eighteen kilogram hashish from Torghar area of district Kurram

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) ::The police Tuesday foiled a bid of smuggling and recovered eighteen kilogram hashish from Torghar area of district Kurram.

According to police, a checking point was established in Torghar area after receiving a tip off about a smuggling attempt from district Kurram to down country.

During checking of vehicles, the police recovered eighteen kilogram hashish from secret compartments of a car.

The police also arrested the smuggler namely Syed Alam of Sadda on the spot.

Case has been lodged against the smuggler who was stated to be a member of inter-provincial smuggler gang.