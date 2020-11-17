UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hashish Recovered, One Arrested In Hangu

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:12 PM

Hashish recovered, one arrested in Hangu

The police Tuesday foiled a bid of smuggling and recovered eighteen kilogram hashish from Torghar area of district Kurram

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) ::The police Tuesday foiled a bid of smuggling and recovered eighteen kilogram hashish from Torghar area of district Kurram.

According to police, a checking point was established in Torghar area after receiving a tip off about a smuggling attempt from district Kurram to down country.

During checking of vehicles, the police recovered eighteen kilogram hashish from secret compartments of a car.

The police also arrested the smuggler namely Syed Alam of Sadda on the spot.

Case has been lodged against the smuggler who was stated to be a member of inter-provincial smuggler gang.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Car From

Recent Stories

SC issues notices to respondents in customs cleara ..

58 seconds ago

BRICS Member Countries Share Common Ground on Refo ..

59 seconds ago

India to Build on Russia's Achievement on Countert ..

1 minute ago

UN says over 1,000 killed in six months in S.Sudan ..

1 minute ago

Committee constituted to commission Sewerage Treat ..

3 minutes ago

Second wave of COVID-19, more lethal as compared ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.