Hashish Recovered, One Arrested In Kohat
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:08 PM
City police Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 25 kilogram hashish from a car near Tunnel Toll Plaza
According to police, the recovery was made from a pick-up car during search operation started on a tip off. The contraband was concealed in secret compartments of the vehicle.
Police also arrested the smuggler, identified as Sabir Shah, while a case has been registered against him.