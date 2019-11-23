Hashish recovered, one arrested in Kohat

(@imziishan)

City police Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 25 kilogram hashish from a car near Tunnel Toll Plaza

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :City police Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 25 kilogram hashish from car near Tunnel Toll Plaza.

According to police, the recovery was made from a pick-up car during search operation started on a tip off. The contraband was concealed in secret compartments of the vehicle.

Police also arrested the smuggler, identified as Sabir Shah, while a case has been registered against him.