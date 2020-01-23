UrduPoint.com
Hashish Recovered, Three Arrested In DI Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 05:35 PM

Hashish recovered, three arrested in DI Khan

Local police Thursday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling by recovering 12 kilogram hashish from a passenger bus near Dera Darya Khan Bridge

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) : Local police Thursday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling by recovering 12 kilogram hashish from a passenger bus near Dera Darya Khan Bridge.

According to police, recovery was made during an operation started on a tip of about contraband smuggling.

Hashish was hidden in secret compartments of the bus that was going to Lahore from Quetta.

Police has arrested the bus driver with his two helpers and started investigations.

