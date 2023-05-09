UrduPoint.com

Hashish Recovered, Two Arrested

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 09:00 PM

KOHAT, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) ::Local police here on Tuesday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 9.92-kilogram hashish from two smugglers near Marai Check Post.

According to details, police started checking following a tip regarding the smuggling of contraband.

During checking, police recovered 9.92 kilograms of hashish from the possession of two smugglers.

The smugglers were identified as Hanif and Afzal, adding the case has been registered against the accused investigation was underway.

