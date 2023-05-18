UrduPoint.com

Hashish Recovered, Two Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 08:14 PM

The police here on Thursday foiled a bid of smuggling and recovered hashish from two smugglers within limits of Police Check Post Tordher

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) : The police here on Thursday foiled a bid of smuggling and recovered hashish from two smugglers within limits of Police Check Post Tordher.

According to police, a team of police started checking of vehicles on tip off regarding smuggling of contraband items.

During checking, the police intercepted a suspected car that was coming from Peshawar.

During checking, the police recovered 3.1 kilogram hashish that was concealed in cavities under the switchboard.

The police arrested smugglers on the spot that are identified as Muhammad Abbas and Ismail residents of Pishtakhara. Case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

