Hashish Recovered, Two Arrested

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Hashish recovered, two arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The City police during a crackdown on Saturday arrested two drug smugglers in two separate incidents and recovered hashish from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, police recovered 3.56 kilograms of hashish from a smuggler near Police Post on Indus Highway.

The suspect identified as Saifur-Rehman was travelling in a Suzuki van with the contraband.

In another incident, police recovered 1.7 kilograms of hashish from a smuggler during checking near Mills Chowki police.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused at Mohammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station while further investigation was underway.

