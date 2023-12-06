Open Menu

Hashish Recovered, Two Arrested

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Hashish recovered, two arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Excise Mardan Circle on Wednesday filed bids of narcotics smuggling to the down country and recovered 26 kilogram of hashish in two separate raids.

The spokesman for Excise said that the excise department recovered 24 kilogram of hashish from a car on Ring Road.

The smuggler identified as Nazar Ali was also arrested on the spot.

In another raid, excise police recovered 2.4 kilogram of hashish on Mardan-Ring Road. The smuggler, Akhtar Ali was also arrested.

Cases have been registered and an investigation is underway in Excise Police Station Mardan Circle.

