Hashish recovered, two arrested

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Local police here Friday foiled a bid of smuggling and recovered hashish from two drug peddlers near Kalu Khan.

According to the District Police Office, a team led by Inspector Munsif Khan intercepted a motorcycle and recovered 2.4 kilograms of hashish.

The smugglers identified as Shoulak and Jehanzaib, residents of Tirah were arrested on the spot. The case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

In another incident, a man was stabbed in Panjpeer village of district Swabi. The injured was rushed to hospital but he succumbed on his way to hospital. The case has been registered against unidentified assailants at the police station.

