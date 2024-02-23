Open Menu

Hashish Recovered, Two Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Hashish recovered, two arrested

Local police here Friday foiled a bid of smuggling and recovered hashish from two drug peddlers near Kalu Khan

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Local police here Friday foiled a bid of smuggling and recovered hashish from two drug peddlers near Kalu Khan.

According to the District Police Office, a team led by Inspector Munsif Khan intercepted a motorcycle and recovered 2.4 kilograms of hashish.

The smugglers identified as Shoulak and Jehanzaib, residents of Tirah were arrested on the spot. The case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

In another incident, a man was stabbed in Panjpeer village of district Swabi. The injured was rushed to hospital but he succumbed on his way to hospital. The case has been registered against unidentified assailants at the police station.

APP/soa/mds/

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Man Swabi From

Recent Stories

HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 ..

HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 cases of thrombolysis effecti ..

9 minutes ago
 Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports ..

Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala

9 minutes ago
 Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln C ..

Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln Corner

16 minutes ago
 Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation

Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation

9 minutes ago
 Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship

Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship

11 minutes ago
 DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relati ..

DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relatives of employees in Lasbela

11 minutes ago
Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Is ..

Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Islam Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) ..

11 minutes ago
 COMSTECH announces 85 fellowships for Yemen

COMSTECH announces 85 fellowships for Yemen

11 minutes ago
 Sherry condemns PTI founder’s letter to IMF

Sherry condemns PTI founder’s letter to IMF

12 minutes ago
 Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of a ..

Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of abducted newborn baby

11 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in ..

Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in LUMHS

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan Awami Party to support PML-N

Balochistan Awami Party to support PML-N

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan