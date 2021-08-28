Hashish recovered, two arrested in peshawar

Local Police here Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 25 kilogram hashish from a car

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Local Police here Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 25 kilogram hashish from a car.

According to details, during checking of vehicles on Kohat-Orakzai road near Ablan area, 25 kilogram hashish was recovered from secret compartments of a car.

Police also arrested two smugglers, identified as Shakir Ullah and Arif Ullah of Orakzai district.

Case has been registered against arrested smugglers in Cantonment Police Station and investigation is underway.