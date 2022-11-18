UrduPoint.com

Hashish Seized, 4 Held In DIKhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The teams of district police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) here on Friday have arrested four drug dealers and recovered over two kilograms of hashish and heroin from their possession during ongoing operations across the district in last 24 hours.

According to the police spokesman, the police team along with the NET team conducted an operation against narcotics in various areas following directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib Khan.

SHO University Noor Muhammad Khan, SHO Paharpur Zafar Abbas, SHO Parowa Muhammad Rafiq and SHO Yarik Ismatullah Khan together with the NET conducted successful operations against drugs and arrested four drug dealers. A total of 02.90 kg of hashish and 165 grams of heroin have been recovered from Nimatullah, Fazal Rahim, Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Aziz.

Police registered a case against drug dealers under the Narcotics Act.

