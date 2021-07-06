UrduPoint.com
Hashish Seized In Malakand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:02 PM

Hashish seized in Malakand

Excise Police here Tuesday seized 1,000 gram hashish during a successful raid on a house at Gulshin Abbad in Malakand district and arrested one accused red-handed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Excise Police here Tuesday seized 1,000 gram hashish during a successful raid on a house at Gulshin Abbad in Malakand district and arrested one accused red-handed.

Excise Police Station's officials led by SHO Akif Nawz Khan conducted a raid on a house at Mohallah Gulshin Abad and arrested accused Sajjad Khan son of Fazal Akbar on the spot.

Police claimed to have recovered 1000 gram hashish from custody of the accused. A case has been registered and investigation started.

