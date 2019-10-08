Hashish seized in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have seized 40 kg hashish and arrested a drug peddler.

On a tip-off, Sambrial police intercepted a vehicle near Sambrial and recovered 40 kg hashish from secret cavaties during search and arrested the accused identified as Iqbal.

DPO Mustansar Firoze appreciated SHO Sambrial Police Station and his team for recovering narcotics.

A case has been registered against the accused.