UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hashish Seized In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 05:56 PM

Hashish seized in Sialkot

Police claimed on Tuesday to have seized 40 kg hashish and arrested a drug peddler

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have seized 40 kg hashish and arrested a drug peddler.

On a tip-off, Sambrial police intercepted a vehicle near Sambrial and recovered 40 kg hashish from secret cavaties during search and arrested the accused identified as Iqbal.

DPO Mustansar Firoze appreciated SHO Sambrial Police Station and his team for recovering narcotics.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicle Sambrial From

Recent Stories

Saudi Minister of Housing visits Dubai Land Depart ..

16 minutes ago

KPK CM offers job to jobless Fazlur Rehman

29 minutes ago

PTCL & LDA sign MoU for beautification of underpas ..

29 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed condoles Saudi King on death of r ..

46 minutes ago

Highlights of PakWheels.com second Car Mela in Isl ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of royal

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.