Hashish smuggler arrested on Indus Highway

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) ::Kohat Police foiled a drug smuggling attempt during snap checking on Indus Highway here on Wednesday and recovered big quantity of hashish from a passenger.

Spokesman for Kohat police said during snap checking a passenger coaster was signaled to stop at Muslimabad post and search was conducted.

During checking police recovered 3300 gram hashish from a passenger, later identified as Irfanullah. The arrested drug smuggler confessed to carrying hashish to the southern districts.

The passenger, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan was taken into custody who later revealed that he belonged to an inter-district drugs smuggler gang. SHO Jarma, Muhammad Javed registered a case under narcotics act against the arrested drug smuggler.