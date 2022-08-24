UrduPoint.com

Hashish Smuggler Arrested On Indus Highway

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Hashish smuggler arrested on Indus Highway

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) ::Kohat Police foiled a drug smuggling attempt during snap checking on Indus Highway here on Wednesday and recovered big quantity of hashish from a passenger.

Spokesman for Kohat police said during snap checking a passenger coaster was signaled to stop at Muslimabad post and search was conducted.

During checking police recovered 3300 gram hashish from a passenger, later identified as Irfanullah. The arrested drug smuggler confessed to carrying hashish to the southern districts.

The passenger, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan was taken into custody who later revealed that he belonged to an inter-district drugs smuggler gang. SHO Jarma, Muhammad Javed registered a case under narcotics act against the arrested drug smuggler.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Post From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

12 hours ago
 LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of fly ..

LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of flyover project

12 hours ago
 Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions driv ..

Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions drive: Rana Sanaullah

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.