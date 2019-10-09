Hashish smuggling attempt foiled at Lahore Airport

Airport Security Force (ASF) has foiled a bid to smuggle hashish at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Airport Security Force (ASF) has foiled a bid to smuggle hashish at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.The suspect identified as Nazar Munir was going to Qatar from Lahore through flight QR621 when during checking of his luggage 1 kg and 230 gram hashish was recovered.

Hashish was concealed in green tea packets.ASF officials took the suspect into their custody and shifted him to an undisclosed position for further interrogation.