Hashmi For Strict Action Against Fertilizer Mafia

Wed 22nd December 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Dr Safdar Hashmi urged upon authorities concerned to ensure easy availability of Urea fertilizer to improve wheat production In a statement issued here, Dr Safdar Hashmi observed that application of Urea fertilizers in wheat crop was very much essential at ongoing stage.

The farmers were unable to purchase Urea from markets against recommended price.

He called for strict action against mafia, responsible for black marketing of the fertilizer.

The district administration should also perform and ensure easy access to Urea fertilizers.

