Hashmi Notezai grieves over death of Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Power Division Hashim Notezai on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sudden death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

In his condolence message to the deceased's family, he said Arshad Sharif's death was a great loss to the journalism.

He said he was with the family of Arshad Sharif in this hour of grief, said a statement issued here.