UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hashmi's Book 'Naseem E Sehar' Published

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:44 PM

Hashmi's book 'Naseem e Sehar' published

The promising young writer, scholar, poet, and a gifted columnist Farzand Ali Sarwar Hashmi has burst into the literary horizon with his maiden book 'Naseem e Sehar', which has been published under the banner of Taryaq Publishers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The promising young writer, scholar, poet, and a gifted columnist Farzand Ali Sarwar Hashmi has burst into the literary horizon with his maiden book 'Naseem e Sehar', which has been published under the banner of Taryaq Publishers.

Primarily based on the life and works of a renowned literary figure Naseem e Sehar, the book critically and scholastically analyzes each and every aspect in detail and deeply penetrates into his struggles which remained unknown to many, said a press release.

The basic focus and theme was to cover from all angles the literary services of Naseem e Sehar which he rendered over the years, and made a clich for himself.

Not only his strong grip on multiple shades and imaginations of poetry has been highlighted, but also the author has taken great care to bring forth his writings based on fiction, which are equally emphatic with multiple subjects.

Hashmi has devoted the entire second chapter on the shinning literary traditions of Rawalpindi, and has stressed upon the fact that this region has always been rich in passion and character when it comes to holding literary circles.

While praising the sublime work of Hashmi, his supervisor Dr. Zahid Hassan Chugtai said that he has done an immortal work, and this research will become a beacon of light for many a students and scholar alike.

Whenever the traditions, civilizations and cultural norms of Rawal Dais (Rawalpindi) be discussed, this work of monumental importance will ultimately become a 'resource reference', he added.

On the flap, the critical views of Khawar Ijaz, a renowned critic, further cements the significance and efficacy of this book. It is hoped that the literary circles across the country will embrace this maiden book of Hashmi with encouraging remarks as it will make some waves to remember for times to come adding different colors to knowledge and research.

Related Topics

Young Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Jehangir Khan lauds govt for opening Nishtar Hall ..

9 minutes ago

Myanmar floods force tens of thousands from homes

6 minutes ago

Gold price up by Rs 550 to Rs 86,800 per tola

6 minutes ago

Compete ban on exhibition of Indian films in Pakis ..

6 minutes ago

Downgrading diplomatic ties with India hailed

6 minutes ago

Turkey Will Not Let US Delay Establishing of Safe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.