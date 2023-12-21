PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Hashoo Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)'s LIVE HMT project, orchestrated a groundbreaking event, "Hospitality Connect: Employer's Meet up & Job Fair," here at Serena Hotel.

The event garnered significant attention and participation, serving as a pivotal platform for approximately 30 Afghan beneficiaries specializing in the hospitality sector.

This remarkable event facilitated interactive discussions between the beneficiaries and industry experts, fostering a mutually enriching experience and offering unparalleled opportunities for engagement.

Distinguished guests and officials from various organizations, including United Nations agencies, government offices, and renowned industry leaders, graced the occasion.

The event received esteemed attendees such as Iqbal Sarwar, Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade KP-BOIT, Faiq Khan from Commissionerate of Afghan Refugees (car) office Peshawar, Anila Khalid, Vice President of Women Chambers of Commerce (WCC), representatives from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), Secours Islamique France (SIF), and Wahab Afridi, President of the Hotel Association Peshawar.

The Chief Guest, Shah Jehan Afridi, Chief Executive Officer of Afridi Medical Complex, delivered valuable insights into the prospects of Afghan beneficiaries. His announcement of extending job offers to certified beneficiaries marked a significant outcome of the event, providing concrete support for their journey toward employment and success within the hospitality sector.

The event garnered immense praise for its efforts, acknowledging the monumental aspiration it provided for all involved. The diverse participation and meaningful discussions taken forward during the event represent a significant stride toward fostering opportunities and collaboration in the hospitality industry for Afghan refugees.

The "Hospitality Connect" initiative aligns perfectly with the broader mission of the Hashoo Foundation and the UNHCR to empower and uplift communities through sustainable employment avenues.

APP/adi