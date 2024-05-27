- Home
Hashoo Group, Dewan Motors partner to revolutionize electric vehicle infrastructure in Pakistan
Hashoo Group, Dewan Motors Partner To Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Infrastructure In Pakistan
Published May 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Hashoo Group and Dewan Motors Private Limited have joined forces to significantly expand Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure in Pakistan.
According to ptv, this pioneering collaboration aims to install EV chargers across Hashoo Group's vast network of hotels and resorts, paving the way for a sustainable future.
The chargers, designed to meet European standards, will ensure seamless compatibility with a diverse range of electric vehicles. This initiative marks a significant step towards reducing Pakistan's carbon footprint, aligning with the country's environmental goals.
The Special Investment Facilitation Council has played a crucial role in promoting such initiatives, fostering a conducive environment for innovation and growth. This partnership is a testament to the council's efforts, demonstrating the potential for private sector collaboration to drive positive change.
