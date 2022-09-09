Hashu Foundation distributes rations among 250 flood affected families

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Hashu Foundation distributed rations and food among 250 families affected by the recent rains and floods in Hanna Urak area of Quetta district on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Country Director of Hashu Foundation Ayesha Khan, Malik Rashid Kakar, Chairman of Kuchlak Welfare Society, Program Specialist Nasir Saeed Sakhi said that due to the recent monsoon rains and flooded rails, large scale damage was done across the country and millions of people have been displaced.

The speakers said that there was a fear of large-scale casualties if necessary medicines and food items were not provided to the flood victims.

Ayesha Khan said that Hashu Foundation has distributed food items and other items to 250 families affected by the rains and flood lanes in the Hanna Urak area of Quetta.

The distribution of aid to the victims on behalf of Hashu Foundation would continue in the future, she added.

She said that in this hour of distress, philanthropists and international aid organizations should also go ahead and provide full support to the affectees, adding Hashu Foundation would not leave its suffering brothers alone in this hour of difficulty and would ensure all possible assistance to them.

Malik Rashid Kakar thanked the management of Hashu Foundation for distributing food items to the affected families.