Hasil Bizenjo laid to rest at his ancestral town

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The seasoned politician from Baluchistan, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo was laid to rest at his ancestral town, Naal on Friday evening amid heart-rending scenes.

National Party's leadership including former Chief Minister Baluchistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, former Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch, Mir Aslam Bizenjo, Jan Buledi, prominent leaders of all political parties besides, thousands of people attended the his funeral.

National Party, President Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo died on Thursday evening at the age of 62.

He was diagnosed with lungs cancer and was admitted in a private hospital in Karachi.

The body of deceased was later shifted to his ancestral hometown of Naal, district Khuzdar. National Party has announced ten days mourning.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Balochistan parliamentarians have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of veteran Baloch leader terming it a huge loss to the people of Baluchistan.