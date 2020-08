Hasil Bizenjo passes away in Karachi

National Party, President Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo passed away in Karachi on Thursday, he was 62

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :National Party, President Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo passed away in Karachi on Thursday, he was 62.

According to party sources, the veteran politician belonging to Balochistan was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he was suffering from lungs cancer.

Bizenjo served as Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs from August 2017 to May 2018.He had been an elected member of the Senate since 2009.