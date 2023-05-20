UrduPoint.com

Hasilpur Police Arrest Drug Peddler

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Hasilpur police arrest drug peddler

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested a drug peddler in Hasilpur tehsil of Bahawalpur district and recovered narcotics from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of Hasilpur police station conducted a raid at a den and arrested a drug pusher.

The police have recovered 1,450 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused.

Hasilpur police have registered FIR against the suspect under Anti-Narcotics Act and launched an investigation into the case. Further probe was underway.

