Hasilpur Police Arrest Suspects, Recover Weapons
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 10:50 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Hasilpur Police have nabbed three suspects allegedly involved in drug-peddling and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, "A team of PS Hasilpur has taken three men into custody during routine checking.
"
The police recovered one revolver and two pistols in the possession of the accused.
The suspects were identified as Shahid, Danish, and Saleem.
Hasilpur police have lodged a case against the suspects.
Further probe was in process.