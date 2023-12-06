Hasilpur police arrest suspects, recover weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Hasilpur Police have nabbed three suspects allegedly involved in drug-peddling and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, "A team of PS Hasilpur has taken three men into custody during routine checking.

"

The police recovered one revolver and two pistols in the possession of the accused.

The suspects were identified as Shahid, Danish, and Saleem.

Hasilpur police have lodged a case against the suspects.

Further probe was in process.