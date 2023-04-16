Hasilpur police arrest three suspects

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The police have taken three suspects into custody and recovered illegal weapons and liquor from their possession during a raid at a den.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a team of PS Hasilpur conducted a raid at a den and arrested three suspects.

The police recovered two unlicensed pistols and 60 litres of liquor from the possession of the suspects.

Hasilpur police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.