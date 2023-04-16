Hasilpur Police Arrest Three Suspects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2023 | 10:00 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The police have taken three suspects into custody and recovered illegal weapons and liquor from their possession during a raid at a den.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a team of PS Hasilpur conducted a raid at a den and arrested three suspects.
The police recovered two unlicensed pistols and 60 litres of liquor from the possession of the suspects.
Hasilpur police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.