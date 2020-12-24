Hasilpur Police recover 360 liters liquor

Hasilpur Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 360 liters liquor from his possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Hasilpur Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 360 liters liquor from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of conducted raid at a den and arrested a drug pusher.

The police also recovered 360 liters liquor from the possession of the accused who was recognized as Akhtar.

Hasilpur Police have lodged a case against the suspect. Further probe was underway.