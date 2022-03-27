Hasilpur police recover fire works

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Hasilpur police have arrested four suspects on charges of selling fire works and recovered fire works from a local market.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, the police conducted raids against those involved in the sale of fire works. The accused were identified as Rashid, Shaukat, Rehan and Shahid.

Hasilpur police had registered cases against the accused and started investigation.