UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hasilpur Police Seize 170 Liters Of Liquor

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:40 AM

Hasilpur Police seize 170 liters of liquor

Hasilpur police conducted raid in Mauza Pala and arrested a suspect and recovered 170 liters of liquor from his possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Hasilpur police conducted raid in Mauza Pala and arrested a suspect and recovered 170 liters of liquor from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Hasilpur under the supervision of SHO, PS Hasilpur, Muhammad Saleem and led by ASI, Ghulam Shabbir conducted raid at a house in Mauza Pala.

"The police party arrested the accused identified as Talib and recovered 170 liters of liquor from the liquor factory," he said, adding that the items used in liquor manufacturing were also recovered.

The police have lodged case against the accused. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Pala Bahawalpur Hasilpur From

Recent Stories

Indonesian volcano debris litters seabed after tsu ..

13 minutes ago

Revival of strong primary health care system top m ..

13 minutes ago

Biegun to visit China to discuss N. Korea

13 minutes ago

Moon, Abe to Meet in China Next Week for First Tal ..

13 minutes ago

PM Khan summons core committee meeting today

15 minutes ago

Dry, cold weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.