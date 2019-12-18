Hasilpur Police seize 170 liters of liquor

Hasilpur police conducted raid in Mauza Pala and arrested a suspect and recovered 170 liters of liquor from his possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Hasilpur police conducted raid in Mauza Pala and arrested a suspect and recovered 170 liters of liquor from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Hasilpur under the supervision of SHO, PS Hasilpur, Muhammad Saleem and led by ASI, Ghulam Shabbir conducted raid at a house in Mauza Pala.

"The police party arrested the accused identified as Talib and recovered 170 liters of liquor from the liquor factory," he said, adding that the items used in liquor manufacturing were also recovered.

The police have lodged case against the accused. Further probe was underway.