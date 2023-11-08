Hasnain Shah completes BS in Physics

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Hasnain Shah Garwaki along with research partner named Sultan Sikandar on Wednesday completed their BS in Physics from Islamia College University Peshawar under the supervision of Professor Dr Aurang Zeb, ICUP.

"Dielectric material capacitors needed to work in extreme conditions, like in petroleum and space explosion. Dielectric ceramic have good energy storage performance over a wide range of temperature was his research significance".

