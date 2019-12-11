UrduPoint.com
Hasnain , The Dog Bite Victim From Larkana Dies At National Institute Of Child Health (NICH - Karachi)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:13 PM

Hasnain , the dog bite victim from Larkana dies at National Institute of Child Health (NICH - Karachi)

Six year old Hasnain, brought to National Institute of Child Health (NICH - Karachi), with severe injuries consequent to dog bite in Larkana some 28 days ago passed away here Wednesday morning

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Six year old Hasnain, brought to National Institute of Child Health (NICH - Karachi), with severe injuries consequent to dog bite in Larkana some 28 days ago passed away here Wednesday morning.

NICH Director, Prof Dr. Syed Jamal Raza confirming the death said the boy inflicted with a severe medical condition called necrotizing fascitis succumb to series of infections he was exposed to due to injuries, including wounds causing disfigurement, due dog attack.

The boy after being exposed to multiple injuries due to dog attack in Larkana was immediately carried to NICH and owing to his precarious condition was urgently placed under incubation coupled with needed medical assistance.

As per directives of Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali a team of surgeons and physicians was also constituted for his very much needed surgery, NICH doctors told APP.

"He was brought in a pathetic condition, however, at times did show some improvement but critical nature of wounds had never made us very hopeful," they said.

Body of Hasnain has been taken back to his home town by the family who would prefer a private funeral, a spokesperson of provincial health department said.

Clarifying that the tragic incident can not be categorize as a case of rabbis the official did acknowledge that 24 rabbis induced deaths, mainly of children were registered in the province during past few months.

Series of steps were claimed to be taken to neuterize and vaccinate dogs along with measures to protect people in general against relevant injuries through dissemination of preventionoriented messages.

