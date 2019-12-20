UrduPoint.com
Hassaan Niazi Granted Interim Bail In PIC Attack Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:39 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted an interim bail to Hassaan Niazi, till December 24 in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted an interim bail to Hassaan Niazi, till December 24 in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case.

The court ordered for furnishing security bonds of Rs 100,000 to avail the relief of interim bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings on the bail plea of the accused, who appeared along with other lawyers, in the court at the start of the proceedings.

The court was apprised that the police had nominated Hassaan Niazi as an accused in the PIC attack whereas he had nothing to do with the matter.

Hassaan stated that he wanted to join the investigations to prove his innocence, but feared arrest. The court was apprised the police were conducting raids for his arrest.

The court after hearing detailed arguments granted interim bail to Hassaan Niazi till December 24 and ordered for submitting surety bonds for the purpose.

The Shadman police had registered two FIRs against more than 250 lawyers for attacking the PIC, beating up medics, nurses and damaging furniture and equipment at the facility on December 11.

